Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal get mushy in new video, netizens say 'end of divorce rumours' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANASHREE9 Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal share romantic video on social media

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines recently when rumours of their divorce started circulating online. The speculation arose when Dhanashree dropped Chahal surname from her Instagram bio. Many believed this to be a sign of trouble in their marriage. However, the couple later clarified that all is well in their marriage as they quashed split rumours. Now, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra shared a mushy video on their Instagram profiles in which they were seen getting cozy with each other. The comments section was soon flooded with loving comments from the fans.

Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal get mushy in video

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal set couple goals as they shared a video on their respective Instagram handles in which they spend some romantic moments together. The compilation video shows them spending some quality time together during a vacation. This throwback video is a sort of reassurance for the fans that Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's marriage is going strong, despite rumours. The cricketer captioned his post, "My strongest woman is my strength (sic)," and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Dhanashree also posted the same video on her Instagram handle.

Netizens react to Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal's video

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's social media followers were elated after the couple's romantic video surfaced. Many breathed a sigh of relief and said that the divorce rumours are finally put to rest. An Instagram user commented, "End of rumours (sic)." Another one said, "Relax Bois : sabkuch thik hai bhabhi aur bhaiya k darmiyan (sic)."

Meanwhile, in the recently shared video, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal were also seen dancing. It was a reminder of the times they shared their funny Instagram reels with the fans.

