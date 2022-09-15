Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal get mushy in new video, netizens say 'end of divorce rumours' | WATCH

Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal get mushy in new video, netizens say 'end of divorce rumours' | WATCH

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage is going strong despite divorce rumours. A throwback video shared online shows the getting cozy with each other.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2022 17:39 IST
Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal pics
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANASHREE9 Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal share romantic video on social media

Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines recently when rumours of their divorce started circulating online. The speculation arose when Dhanashree dropped Chahal surname from her Instagram bio. Many believed this to be a sign of trouble in their marriage. However, the couple later clarified that all is well in their marriage as they quashed split rumours. Now, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra shared a mushy video on their Instagram profiles in which they were seen getting cozy with each other. The comments section was soon flooded with loving comments from the fans. 

Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal get mushy in video 

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal set couple goals as they shared a video on their respective Instagram handles in which they spend some romantic moments together. The compilation video shows them spending some quality time together during a vacation. This throwback video is a sort of reassurance for the fans that Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's marriage is going strong, despite rumours. The cricketer captioned his post, "My strongest woman is my strength (sic)," and accompanied it with a heart emoji. Dhanashree also posted the same video on her Instagram handle. 

Read: VIRAL VIDEO: Royal Guard next to Queen Elizabeth's coffin faints as mourners continue to pay homage

Netizens react to Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal's video  

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal's social media followers were elated after the couple's romantic video surfaced. Many breathed a sigh of relief and said that the divorce rumours are finally put to rest. An Instagram user commented, "End of rumours (sic)." Another one said, "Relax Bois : sabkuch thik hai bhabhi aur bhaiya k darmiyan (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: School kids miss overcrowded bus, netizens demand special conveyance | WATCH

Meanwhile, in the recently shared video, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal were also seen dancing. It was a reminder of the times they shared their funny Instagram reels with the fans. 

 

Related Stories
Yuzvendra Chahal memes go viral amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree, check out best reactions

Yuzvendra Chahal memes go viral amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree, check out best reactions

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree reacts to divorce rumours, says 'people will talk...'

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree reacts to divorce rumours, says 'people will talk...'

Dhanashree limps as she drops husband Yuzvendra Chahal at airport after divorce rumours | WATCH

Dhanashree limps as she drops husband Yuzvendra Chahal at airport after divorce rumours | WATCH

 

 

Read More Trending News

Top News

Latest News