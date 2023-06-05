Desi woman belly dances to Calm Down, captivates netizens with sensual moves. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Desi woman belly dances to Calm Down

Trending News: Dance reels on social media have become a popular way for people to express their creativity and connect with others through the power of music and dance. One such dance reel that has caught the attention of many features a desi woman sensually dancing to the hit song ‘Calm Down’ by Rema and Selena Gomez.

The mesmerizing video was shared on Instagram by the talented belly dancer and influencer model Shrreya. In the caption, she mentions how belly dancing always helps her find inner calmness. Dressed in a sexy wine outfit, Shrreya flawlessly moves to the rhythm of the globally loved song "Calm Down." What's truly impressive is the impeccable timing of her belly rolls and their synchronization with the music.

The video has garnered significant attention with over 1.8 million views and 99k likes. Viewers were captivated by the performance, and the comments section flooded with admiration and appreciation. Many netizens couldn't help but express their awe through heart-eye and fire emojis. One person wrote, "Wow! I can watch this nonstop. You're so, so good." Another user commented, "Nice! So beautiful." A third added, “No words fabulous.” A fourth expressed, “I have never seen this type of dance step.”

