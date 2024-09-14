'Desi Jugaad': Viral video of hostel girl pairing Maggi with roti has made internet go ROFL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM A viral video of a hostel girl pairing Maggi with roti has made the internet laugh out loud.

Have you ever heard of the term "Desi Jugaad"? If not, then you are in for a treat. Desi Jugaad is a term used to describe the ability of Indians to come up with creative and innovative solutions to everyday problems. Recently, a video of a hostel girl pairing Maggi with roti has gone viral on the internet, showcasing the epitome of Desi Jugaad.

For those unfamiliar with Maggi, it is a popular brand of instant noodles in India. And roti, on the other hand, is a staple food in most Indian households. But have you ever thought of combining the two? Well, this hostel girl did, and her unique food pairing has taken the internet by storm.

The video shows a girl eating Maggi with roti instead of sabzi along with her roommate. The result? A weird combination of two popular Indian dishes that have left netizens laughing and drooling at the same time.

While sharing the viral video on Instagram, the girl wrote, "Try karke batao (Try it and let us know)"

Take a look at the viral video here:

While some may find this food pairing bizarre, for Indians, it's all about Desi Jugaad. In a country where resources are limited, people have learned to make the most out of what they have. And this video is a prime example of that.

Soon after the video went viral, internet users flooded the comment section with several comments. One internet user wrote, "Maggi is used as everything except the way it's supposed to be used," while another user wrote,"I have tried it, whenever I'm hungry I used to eat this."

