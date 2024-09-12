'Next-level priorities': Indian woman earning 1.3 LPA seeks 30 LPA techie husband, 3BHK home

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian woman earning 1.3 LPA seeks 30 LPA techie husband

A woman's social media post outlining her ideal groom has gone viral. Her profile reveals details like her salary, profession, and marital status, along with a list of expectations for her "future husband," which includes a ₹30 LPA income and a 3BHK home, among other demands.

An X user shared the profile, writing, "Her qualities and salary. Expected husband’s qualities and salary." The post reveals that the woman, who holds a B.Ed and earns 1.3 LPA, is seeking a partner settled in India, the US, or the UK with an income of 30 LPA or more. She also mentioned her passion for travelling to different places worldwide and her love for staying in 5-star hotels.

See the post:

The post has become extremely popular with more than 1.5 million views, and the number of views continues to rise. As a result, many people have posted different reactions, with a lot of them expressing dissatisfaction.

A user on X wrote, “She wants an unmarried person though she is divorced. Her parents will stay with her but not the inlaws. Her salary is 11000/month which is equal to a maid salary in city areas. But she wants husband to be well maintained.” Another user commented, “132000 per annum salary and she says her hobby is 5 star hotel, wonder what that means. And surprise me with Louis Vuitton, that was the highlight.”

A third user added further, “She can’t stand her in-laws, but expects the poor guy to move in with them! She makes 11,000 INR a month and still wants a full-time maid and cook? Talk about next-level priorities!”

