Delhi woman claims 'naked men' in car chased their auto in Noida: 'We are now 100 times more scared' | Watch

New Delhi:

A woman from New Delhi has shared a disturbing account of an incident she says took place in Noida while travelling in an auto with two other women during office hours. Her video describing the experience has now gone viral across social media platforms.

The woman, identified as Instagram user Deepika, said the incident happened last Friday and left all three women deeply shaken. In the video, she appeared visibly emotional while recalling what she described as a frightening chase involving a car carrying three men, two of whom were allegedly naked.

Woman says car followed auto through Noida roads

In the now-viral clip, Deepika directly addressed viewers and described the moment the women realised something was seriously wrong.

"What will you do if a car filled with three men, out of which two are naked, are chasing your auto? That is exactly something that happened to us," she said.

According to her, the women had just left their office and were travelling through parts of Noida that included both crowded areas and quieter stretches.

She alleged that a cab carrying three men began following their auto and repeatedly drove dangerously close to it, making them increasingly uncomfortable.

Deepika recalled that the women initially looked over after getting startled by the vehicle's movements. That was when they allegedly noticed one of the men completely naked inside the car.

"There was one guy who was completely naked, and he was lying on the passenger seat with his legs up on the dashboard, and they were grinning," she said.

She further claimed another person was seated in the back seat, although they could not clearly see his face.

Women say they froze in fear during incident

According to Deepika, the car continued trying to overtake the auto several times. At one point, she alleged the vehicle moved ahead and abruptly stopped in front of them.

The women then began shouting at the auto driver to keep moving because they feared the situation could escalate further.

"All three of us were scared, startled. All we could think of was that we had to save ourselves and get out of here," she recalled.

She also said that frequent news reports about crimes against women made the situation feel even more terrifying in that moment.

Later, after the video started circulating online, some people questioned why they had not immediately noted the vehicle number or contacted the police.

Responding to that, Deepika said fear had completely taken over.

"We froze. Every time I think about this, even right now, I freeze," she said.

In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote that the experience had made them "100 times more scared and cautious" while travelling.

She also advised women travelling around Noida to stay alert and avoid isolated roads, especially areas near drains or heavily green stretches while travelling alone.

Watch the video here:

Social media users react to woman's account

The viral clip triggered concern online, with many users urging the woman to formally report the incident to the police.

Several people warned that behaviour like this could continue unchecked if complaints are not filed.

Others said the account itself felt deeply unsettling to hear, with some users sharing similar experiences of harassment while travelling in parts of the NCR region despite being in areas they believed were safe.

A section of commenters also claimed that incidents involving harassment of women travelling in autos around Noida were becoming increasingly common.

Many argued that stronger safety measures, better awareness and quicker complaint systems were urgently needed.

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