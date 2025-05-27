Delhi Techie jumps from 5.5 LPA to 45 LPA at IBM- Here's how he did it A Delhi-based techie has jumped from 5.5 LPA to 45 LPA at IBM shortly after starting his career. In his social post, he advised early career professionals to prioritise experience over a high salary. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

A Delhi-based techie has become the talk of the town after claiming he received a job offer of Rs 45 lakh per annum from IBM, just one year after starting his career with a salary of Rs 5.5 lakh per annum. He shared this news on his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter). In his post, he stated, "I started my full-time career last year at IBM with a CTC of Rs 5.5 lakh per annum, and now I have an offer of over Rs 45 LPA CTC in hand within a year." He referred to this achievement as a dream for any middle-class individual, adding, "It still feels like a dream."

He continued, "I never mentioned it, but to be honest, I sometimes think I am still dreaming because I began my full-time career last year at IBM with just a CTC of Rs 5.5 lakh per annum. Now, having an offer of over 45 LPA CTC within a year is still astonishing for someone like me from a middle-class background."

Prioritise job over money

After this post, some users expressed scepticism, prompting him to share more about how he enhanced his salary package. He emphasised that early-career professionals should prioritise gaining experience over securing a high salary. In another post, he advised, "At the start of your career, prioritise the job over money. If you're not getting a good package, start with a lower salary and work hard to achieve a significant jump in the future."

He also addressed those who doubted the possibility of such a leap, stating, "For those who wonder how it is possible to jump directly from a CTC of 5-6 lakh to 45 LPA, MAANG or FAANG companies have preset base pay and CTC structures that apply to everyone. They won’t judge you based on your previous salary."

Social media reaction

Social media reactions were mixed. While several users congratulated him, others were sceptical about the leap without connections or insider help. One user commented, "A 45 lakh offer within a year? That's incredible! Can you share some tips?" Another added, "This impressive leap in such a short time is a testament to what relentless focus and talent can achieve. Keep pushing boundaries." However, another user questioned, "How do you negotiate? Any recruiter looking at your current 5.5 lakh would say, 'We can give you an increment of 25% max.' What's your strategy for making such massive jumps, and how do you convince others?"