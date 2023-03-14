Delhi Metro prohibits passengers from filming dance reels, netizens thank DMRC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO: PTI Delhi Metro prohibits passengers from filming dance reels

Trending News: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has witnessed an increase in the number of people recording Instagram reels inside train coaches. Although such videos can be entertaining and popular for content creators, they can also be a source of disturbance and inconvenience for other passengers. Despite repeated warnings from DMRC not to film videos inside metro coaches, passengers have continued to do so. As a result, DMRC has reiterated its message, forbidding passengers from recording videos while travelling in metro trains.

On Monday, DMRC shared a public service message on Twitter, which read, "Travel, don't cause trouble," accompanied by a graphic that said, "Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance." The message also stated that filming reels, dance videos, or any such activities that cause inconvenience to passengers are strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro.

Take a look at DMRC’s tweet below:

Many internet users appreciated DMRC's decision to share the rule reminder, with one user suggesting that the corporation should advertise this message via posters and other means inside metro coaches.

A user commented, “Best decision ever made, bye bye chappris.” Another user requested, “Please do advertisement inside metro coaches also via posters etc.” A third user wrote, “Jaise ki Tumne tweet kiya aur woh maan gaye.” Another added, “Tumhari aaj tak kisi ne suni hai jo ab sunega koi?”

A fifth Twitter user expressed, “Good decision,” while a sixth noted, “Thank you #DelhiMetro for this action, very much needed.” Meanwhile, one user commented, “Y took so long to take such action. People irritate while travel. They don't bother what anyone facing in life but always try to groove for few likes.”

This is not the first time that DMRC has issued such a message. In February, DMRC used a reference from the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR to discourage dancing inside Delhi Metro.

ALSO READ: Girl makes dance reel inside Delhi Metro, Twitter has mixed reactions. Watch

Read More Trending News