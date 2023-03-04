Girl makes dance reel inside Delhi Metro, Twitter has mixed reactions. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAJDPSINGH Girl makes dance reel inside Delhi Metro

Trending News: The internet is a platform where people can showcase their talents, but some videos can be cringe-worthy. One such video was shared on Twitter by Major DP Singh, featuring two girls attempting to record a dance reel. The video starts with a girl recording her friend, who seems like a budding influencer, dancing in the general compartment of a crowded Delhi Metro train.

The video has received over 116k views, but people were not impressed with the girl's actions. Some called it a "publicity stunt" and others saw it as a desperate attempt to gain online attention. Some netizens suggested that the Delhi Metro should impose fines on such people to prevent other passengers from being disturbed.

While the girl may be making some people uncomfortable for a few minutes, her confidence and efforts to make something of herself must be applauded. Not everyone has the courage to dance publicly, and this was with dozens of people staring at her.

Watch the viral video of girl dancing in Delhi Metro here:

"No issues in this Sir. No harm in having some fun. The other day, I was in a coach where a youngster was strumming the guitar and all of us singing along. It was great.... much better than going through toxic SM. I think this should be encouraged. Culture unites," a user commented. "She is trying to achieve success ( as per her environment and society) She is working hard, she is Confident that's all what matters. Even if venue is in a metro for a minute or two it is harmless for everyone so it can be Ignored," another user defended. A third user asked, "Clicking photos/videos inside the metro isn't punishable anymore?"

Recently in an Instagram post, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared an 'RRR' meme and urged people not to film reels or dance videos while commuting on metro trains.

The disclaimer over the picture said: "Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi metro."

While the internet can be a great place to showcase one's talents, it is important to exercise caution and sensitivity towards others. Public places like the metro should be respected, and individuals should be mindful of their actions to avoid disturbing others.

ALSO READ:

Pakistani girl dances to Kamli Kamli at wedding, netizens say mashallah. Watch

Japanese women wearing Bengali sarees dance to Dola Re Dola, desis love it. Watch

Bride and groom’s friends dance to Sunoji Dulhan, netizens call them sache dost. Watch

Read More Trending News