Delhi martial artist Chinmay Sharma sets Guinness World Record for highest unassisted 360 kick | WATCH

In an awe-inspiring display of skill and dedication, Chinmay Sharma, a seasoned martial artist from Delhi, has etched his name in the Guinness World Records for achieving the highest unassisted martial arts 360 kick. With a remarkable height of 2.08 meters (6 feet 9 inches), Sharma’s achievement is not only a testament to his expertise in Tang Soo Do but also a source of national pride.

The feat, which was captured in a breathtaking video, was performed on August 4, 2024, in Delhi. The viral clip was later shared by Guinness World Records on their official Instagram handle, where it quickly garnered attention and admiration from martial arts enthusiasts and the general public alike. The caption read: “Highest unassisted martial arts 360 kick (male), 2.08 m (6 ft 9 in) by Chinmay Sharma.”

A Martial Artist with Multiple Records

This is not Chinmay Sharma’s first brush with the record books. The martial artist, who has been honing his craft for over 15 years, holds multiple Guinness World Records in various martial arts categories. Known for his expertise in Tang Soo Do — a Korean martial art influenced by karate and taekkyeon — Sharma is also the head coach at the Lion Institute of Martial Arts, where he has been training students, especially women, in self-defence for more than seven years.

Sharma’s exceptional 360 kick demonstrates not only his physical strength and precision but also his deep understanding of martial arts techniques. His achievement in performing a flawless 360-degree spin kick at an impressive height of 2.08 meters has captured the imagination of martial arts fans across the globe.

Social Media Buzz and Public Praise

The video of Sharma’s world record has been widely shared, quickly going viral on social media platforms. Fans from around the world flooded the comments section of Guinness World Records’ Instagram post, praising Sharma for his extraordinary achievement and hailing him as a true ambassador of martial arts.

One user commented, "Making India proud," while another wrote, “Thank you for making India proud.” Many expressed admiration for Sharma’s dedication and discipline, with some users acknowledging his role as a mentor. “I am always proud and lucky to have a teacher like you, sir,” one grateful student said. Another commenter hailed him as "The OG of the game," referring to Sharma’s long-standing expertise and influence in the martial arts community.

A Champion of Self-Defense

In addition to his martial arts records, Sharma is deeply committed to empowering others through self-defence training. As the chief instructor at the Lion Institute of Martial Arts, he has trained over 150 students, many of whom are women, equipping them with the skills necessary to protect themselves in challenging situations.

His efforts in promoting self-defence, particularly among women, have earned him widespread recognition. Sharma’s belief in the importance of self-defence training has made him a valuable figure in both the martial arts world and his local community.

What is Tang Soo Do?

For those unfamiliar, Tang Soo Do is a traditional Korean martial art that draws influences from both Chinese and Japanese martial arts. It combines elements of karate, taekkyeon, and other Korean martial arts, emphasizing powerful strikes, high kicks, and fluid movements. The practice also integrates mental discipline, making it a holistic approach to physical and psychological strength.

Tang Soo Do’s roots trace back to the Tang Dynasty in China, though it gained popularity in Korea during the 20th century. Today, it is practised worldwide, with practitioners like Chinmay Sharma representing its rich traditions and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in martial arts.

The Road Ahead

With his latest world record, Chinmay Sharma continues to inspire aspiring martial artists, especially those in India, to push beyond their limits. His accomplishments serve as proof that with dedication, discipline, and passion, even the most extraordinary feats are within reach. As he continues to train the next generation of martial artists, Sharma’s journey is far from over, and his influence will undoubtedly inspire many more to take up the practice of martial arts.

In a world where records are often broken and new milestones achieved, Sharma’s unassisted 360 kickstands as a true testament to the power of human determination and skill.