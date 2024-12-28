Daring woman hugs and kisses a lion in a viral video, internet reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Daring woman hugs and kisses a lion in a viral video

Lions, the 'King of the Jungle,' are known for their thunderous roars and hunting abilities in the wild. However, a video that has appeared online challenges this traditional notion. The now-viral clip shows a woman cuddling and loving one of these lovely creatures. Can you believe it? This unusual exhibition of devotion has piqued the internet's interest, raising questions and stirring discussions about the delicate relationship between humans and wild animals, as well as the potential hazards to the woman.

The video, shared just two days ago on X (previously Twitter) by the Nature is Amazing account, depicts a woman embracing the huge cat. The lion, on the other hand, appears to trust the woman and sits contentedly on her lap while she lavishes it with kisses, cuddles, and unwavering care. Far from the idea of a terrifying predator, the creature is pictured lying and yawning lazily, as if enjoying the embraces.

Watch the video here:

“I am amazed that a Lion can be so affectionate like this. Lucky her," reads the caption.

A user commented, “Lions can be even more affectionate when reuniting with the woman who rescued them!"

“This is truly heartwarming! It’s incredible to see such a majestic creature display such tenderness. It just goes to show that with the right approach, even the ‘king of the jungle’ can be a gentle giant," another commented.

A user exclaimed, “The more I see these videos, the more I think animals are not dangerous. Love is the answer."

“Lions are extremely affectionate and social, once you are in with them, they will treat you like their own. Though these are adolescents, they are usually more affectionate and accepting than older males, where they are fully committed to defending their pride and their status in it. They are like big house cats. Tigers are much less affectionate and social," explained a user.

Some comments elaborated on the dangers further, with one user writing, “This normalises the idea of keeping wild animals as pets, which is wrong.” Another user defended the video, stating, “You can see the trust and bond here—it’s not something you see every day.”

“If you raise these wild beast cats from the time the Cubs, they can be pretty loving and loyal. But there’s always a chance it will rip your head off,” said one user.

What are your thoughts on this insane video?

