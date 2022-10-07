Chris Pratt's voice used for Mario's animated movie sparks meme fest! Leave netizens ROFLing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LEGSFRANK Mario

Mario is finally back! The first trailer for Nintendo's animated 'Super Mario Bros.' movie is out and now we all know what Chris Pratt's Mario voice sounds like. Alongside Pratt as its central character, the "Mario" movie boasts a star-studded cast of Mushroom Kingdom characters including Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The trailer opens on Bowser and his massive, fiery castle descending upon an ice kingdom. Bowser's army of Koopa Troopas, led by Spike the Magikoopa, face off against the ice kingdom's legions of blue penguins, seen in the "Mario" games. However, the penguins' snowballs are no match for Bowser. He burns down the icy castle and takes control of a "Mario" star power-up. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 14 Plus arrives in India and so are memes! Check the funny ones here

The first trailer for the movie was dropped during a Nintendo Direct presentation and as it hit the screens amused netizens expressed their opinion about casting Pratt as Mario. Take a look

Sharing his experience voicing Mario, Pratt had earlier told Variety, "I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear. It's an animated voiceover narrative. It's not a live-action movie. I'm not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the 'Mario' world before."

Reacting to the trailer, a social media user commented, "Extremely nostalgic." "It took me to a time when I used to play Mario with my brother. Can't wait for the film," another one wrote on Instagram.

'Super Mario Bros.' will arrive in theatres on April 7, 2023. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar & Shiv Thakare are fans' favourites

Read More Trending News