Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar & Shiv Thakare are fans' favourites

Bigg Boss 16 is just a week old and fans have already chosen sides. The contestants are making space in the hearts of the audience slowly and steadily. after week one, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakre have become fans' favourites and their names are the top trending hashtags on social media platforms.

The audience is loving the chemistry and the friendship the four are sharing with one another. While netizens can't stop praising Abdu and his cute antics, Ankit and Priyanka's chemistry is also winning the hearts of the audience. Likewise, Shiv's raw and rustic personality is liked by one and all. Sample some of these tweets:

Know more about Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar & Shiv Thakare here:

Who is Abdu Rozik?

Abdu Rozik was born in Tajikistan to a family of gardeners and is known for his Tajik rap song called 'Ohi Dili Zor'. He became popular with his music videos all over social media. He is claimed to be the shortest singer in the world.

Who is Ankit Gupta?

Ankit Gupta in an actor and is best known for his leading role as Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Who is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

She is best known for her leading role Tejo Kaur Sandhu Virk in Colors TV's soap drama Udaariyaan opposite Ankit Gupta and Isha Malviya.

Who is Shiv Thakare?

He is a reality TV star and the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi (season 2). Shiv is also known for participating in MTV Roadies Rising. He hails from Amravati and wants to be famous.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres Mon to Fri at 10:30 on and Sat-Sun at 9:30 COLORS TV.

