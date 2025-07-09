Chinese tourists welcome Indian traditional saree in Malaysia | Watch viral video The viral video of the two saree-clad Chinese women in Malaysia is proof of the power of fashion as expression and respect, with geography and culture being ignored.

New Delhi:

It's wonderful fun to observe what crosses cultures and subverts expectations. Recently, an Indian visitor had just this experience on a visit to the ancient Batu Caves in Malaysia, and his video of the encounter has been amusing web surfers. He was surprised to see two Chinese women, not only at the sacred place but also dressed up neatly, also in traditional Indian sarees.

The video begins with the vlogger, obviously excited, exclaiming in Hindi, "Ye dekho bhai Chinese log saree pahan ke aaye hai" (Look, brother, Chinese people have come wearing sarees!). He addresses the women straight, praising them genuinely: "Looks nice." Their smile and head nod back to him are just too good in setting the mood for this amazing interaction.

The two women were a kaleidoscope of hues. One of them was draped in a vibrant green saree, and the other wore a sensational pinkish red. They completed their attire with traditional accessories and matching handbags, giving testimony to the thoughtfulness of matching the attire. They smiled elegantly to take photographs, clearly enjoying themselves over their fashionable sense of exoticness, contrasting against the Malaysian landscape.

This Batu Caves experience is a pleasant reminder of the ways in which travel exposes one to the unanticipated, expanding horizons. It is proof of the power of fashion as expression and respect, with geography and culture being ignored. To capture these Chinese women well and proudly in sarees says much about their desire to experience and the loveliness of lovely customs to all of humankind.

