Barbie launches first doll with type 1 diabetes, wears glucose monitor and insulin pump | See pics

To promote inclusivity, Mattel released its first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes. The doll, which is a member of Barbie's Fashionistas brand, has an insulin pump, a continuous glucose monitor, and a backpack large enough to hold emergency snacks. To make the doll, Mattel collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes research organisation.

What is type 1 diabetes?

A chronic illness known as type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas produces little to no insulin. The hormone insulin is responsible for enabling glucose, or sugar, to enter cells and generate energy.

Barbie with type 1 diabetes

According to the company, a Barbie doll with diabetes will encourage exclusivity. They said, “enable more children to see themselves reflected and encourage doll play that extends beyond a child’s lived experience”.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, said in a press release.

"Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Karen Addington, CEO of Breakthrough T1D UK, said she was “absolutely thrilled” by the introduction of a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes.

“For children with T1D who don’t often see themselves represented, this doll will be a powerful role model, celebrating their strength and bringing recognition, inclusion, and joy to their play,” she said.

