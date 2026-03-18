Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli chase AB de Villiers' all-time record in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Former cricketer AB de Villiers still holds the record for the most Player of the Match awards in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The keeper-batter claimed the honour 12 times before calling his time in 2021. Despite four editions of the tournament having been played since his exit, no player has managed to eclipse the milestone he set across 184 appearances in the league.

In IPL 2026, de Villiers’ record could be challenged. Legendary players Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are within striking distance. Both Rohit and Dhoni have claimed the POTM award 10 times each, matched by former cricketer Chris Gayle, while Kohli has won it nine times, level with David Warner, Yusuf Pathan, and Shane Watson. A stellar season from any of them could see a new record-holder emerge.

Most POTM awards in IPL history:

Players No. of POTM wins in IPL AB de Villiers 12 Chris Gayle 10 Rohit Sharma 10 MS Dhoni 10 Virat Kohli 09 David Warner 09 Yusuf Pathan 09 Shane Watson 09

Could this be Dhoni’s last dance?

While Rohit and Kohli set their eyes on playing the ODI World Cup 2027, they are expected to feature in the next edition of the IPL as well. The same cannot be said for Dhoni, though. After Chennai Super Kings pulled off a trade deal, signing Sanju Samson, Dhoni could potentially exit from the squad and continue as a mentor or in some other coaching capacity.

Chennai needed a player who could help the brand image grow and Samson could potentially deliver, which would allow Dhoni to consider his retirement. However, over the years, it has happened multiple times when the 44-year-old was expected to hang up his boots, but he kept on showing up and playing as an influential figure.

IPL 2026 schedule

After a long delay, BCCI finally released the IPL 2026 schedule last week, as the tournament is set to begin on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening day. On the following day, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will play the three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK will begin their campaign against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, the schedule for the first 20 games has been announced so far. BCCI is expected to announce the remaining schedule shortly.

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