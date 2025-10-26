China unveils ghostlike jellyfish robot for underwater surveillance Chinese scientists have created a transparent, jellyfish-shaped robot that can swim silently underwater and monitor marine life without disturbing it.

Scientists from Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, have developed a jellyfish-like robot that looks and moves almost exactly like a real jellyfish. The invention, led by Professor Tao Kai, has been nicknamed the “underwater phantom” because of its ghostly appearance and silent movements.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the robot’s transparent body is made from a soft hydrogel material that mimics real jellyfish skin. It measures about 12 centimeters wide and weighs only 56 grams roughly the size of a small orange. Its movements come from an electrostatic hydraulic actuator, which allows it to contract and relax like real jellyfish muscles. The robot uses just 28.5 milliwatts of power, making it nearly silent and ideal for long-term underwater operations.

Smart surveillance without disturbance

The bionic jellyfish is equipped with a tiny camera and an artificial intelligence (AI) chip that allows it to recognize specific underwater targets. Using machine learning, it can identify objects such as fish or underwater symbols. During a demonstration on China’s state broadcaster CCTV, the jellyfish robot was shown hovering steadily in moving water and identifying targets like clownfish and a university emblem.

Researchers say the robot could help monitor fish populations and marine ecosystems without disturbing them. Because it moves quietly and blends into the environment, it can be used for scientific observation, environmental protection, and even underwater surveillance.