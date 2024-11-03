Chhath Puja 2024: Youth jamming to 'Jode Jode Falwa' touches heart in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, a heartwarming video of a group of young musicians singing over the beloved Chhath anthem "Jode Jode Falwa" is taking the internet by storm. The video, originally shared by Bihar-based singer Aniket, has already garnered over 10 million views, with viewers continuously filling the comment sections with heartfelt messages.

In the clip, the group can be seen sitting near a ghat, with people playing the guitar and singing over the tunes of the soulful song. It is pertinent to note that the "Jode Jode Falwa" was originally sung by Pawan Singh and Palak Mucchal and has since become a significant part of Chhath Puja celebrations. The song is widely cherished by families who observe this festival each year.

'Viewers react with heartfelt comment'

Significantly, as the video of the group went viral, viewers struck the comment section with heartfelt messages, including sharing personal connections they feel towards the festival and the music.

One user wrote, “This is not just a song but emotions. Goosebumps”. Another commented, “I’m Maharashtrian, but I don’t know why I feel such a deep connection with Chhath Puja and its songs.” Another viewer simply said, “This is so beautiful,” echoing the sentiments of many who found comfort and beauty in the song’s melody and message.

About Chhath Puja celebrations

The great festival Chhath Puja is going to start in just a few days. The festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to Lord Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. On this day, women stand in water and offer Arghya to Lord Bhaskar and pray for the well-being of their children and family. Worshiping Lord Sun on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja brings prosperity, progress, and welfare.

Chhath Puja 2024 Calendar