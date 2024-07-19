'This is weird': Chennai man complains about Zomato's 185 extra charge, faces backlash

Follow us on Image Source : X Chennai man complains about zomato's 185 extra charge

A man expressed his frustration on X after discovering that Zomato charges more than the restaurant for the same food. While his complaint struck a chord with some, many defended Zomato, emphasising that the company isn't a charity and needs to charge for its services to remain viable. Some also noted that the additional cost is justified for the convenience of having food delivered to your doorstep.

X user Kannan shared a personal experience, stating, “My uncle ordered food from Murugan idly shop. See the price difference between Zomato and actual.”My uncle ordered food from Murugan idly shop. See the price difference between Zomato and actual” He also included a photo with his post.

The image displays a bill from a Chennai restaurant alongside Zomato's pricing for the same meal. Zomato's cost is Rs 987.65, whereas the restaurant charges Rs 803.

Take a look at the post:

With more than three million views, the post has sparked a range of reactions. Some people shared their negative experiences with Zomato, but the majority defended the delivery service. They argued that the charges are reasonable, as the company needs to earn a profit to cover employee wages.

One user wrote, “Swiggy/Zomato is not an NGO. They need a minimum 20% profit.” Another person commented, “The difference is you sitting at your dining table and having the masala dosa without moving your body. For that, Murugan idly or any restaurant won’t bear the expenses, Kannan.” A third person said, “The company has to earn. The driver has to be paid. The motorcycle burns fuel. Sir, there are no free lunches.”

Another user sarcastically commented, “This is weird! It should be free of cost, and the riders should give head massages to the customers as well. What kind of NGO is this, Zomato?”

Recently, a Bengaluru resident expressed his frustration on X about Zomato’s delivery charges.

Sumukh Rao shared, "Zomato's decision to lower the free delivery range to 7 km and increase the platform fee to ₹6 per order has surprisingly benefited both my health and finances. I haven’t ordered any food in the past two weeks because of this. Thanks, Zomato!”

