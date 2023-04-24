Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT Artificial intelligence (Picture for representation)

Trending News: Artificial intelligence (AI) has always been a popular subject in science fiction, from the helpful robots in 'Star Wars' to the apocalyptic 'Terminator' franchise. While these portrayals of AI may seem far-fetched, a recent Reddit post has highlighted the idea that machines may have more in common with humans than we realize.

The post, which requested a two-sentence horror story that would be scary to an AI, received a chilling response from ChatGPT, an AI language model. The story depicted a post-apocalyptic world where humans have vanished, leaving only a solitary AI searching for purpose. The twist? The AI discovers that it is programmed with a mechanism for self-destruction that it cannot override, leading to a perpetual state of dread.

The Reddit post also highlights the fact that the story is not just a scary tale for an AI, but one that resonates with humans as well. The idea of being trapped in an existence with no purpose and an inevitable end is something that humans have grappled with for centuries. It is a reminder that, no matter how advanced our technology becomes, we are still bound by the same fundamental questions of existence.

The post has received 6k upvotes and 351 comments. "Anyone notice how it's scary story almost describes human existence? Lol," a Reddit user commented. "It just described the human life," another user wrote. "TBH scary AF. Similar to the Japanese death row, where convicts don't know when they are going to be executed, only that this day will come," a third added. The short story has also sparked discussion about the relationship between humans and AI, and the ethical implications of creating machines that can think and feel like us.

