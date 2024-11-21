Casio launches its first smart ring with stopwatch, flashing alarm, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MIAMIMOLEMAN Casio launches its first smart ring with stopwatch.

Casio has unveiled its first-ever smart ring, CRW-001-1JR, which features a range of new functions. The wearable set to commemorate Casio's 50th anniversary in the digital watch industry is priced at USD 128 and will be available in Japan starting this December.

Innovative features packed into a compact design

Despite its small size—it’s shy of just an inch in diameter—the CRW-001-1JR is equipped with a retro six-segment LCD screen capable of displaying hours, minutes, and seconds. The smart ring also has three functional buttons that allow users to access additional features such as the date, a stopwatch, and the option to display the time in a different time zone.

Unique alarm function, long battery life

The smart ring’s screen comes with a built-in light and an alarm feature that lights up the display instead of making a sound. Casio designed it to be powered by a single battery that provides up to two years of use, with a battery that’s easily replaceable when needed.

Sustainability, innovative design

Casio has also emphasised the craftsmanship of the CRW-001-1JR, which is manufactured using a metal injection molding process. This allows the wearer to mimic the design of its larger digital watches while remaining durable and stylish. But unlike Timex’s ring with an expandable band, the CRW-001-1JR is a standard size (US size 10.5). To accommodate smaller fingers, Casio provides spacers, but users with larger fingers will need to find an alternative fit.

A functional follow-up to Casio’s iconic ring watches

While Casio has previously released non-functional ring designs inspired by iconic digital timepieces, this new model marks the company’s first functional smart ring. As the 50th anniversary celebration continues, Casio enthusiasts are hopeful for even more groundbreaking innovations, perhaps even a calculator ring for its 75th anniversary.

The CRW-001-1JR is a bold step for Casio in the wearable tech market, combining retro design with modern-day functionality in a compact, stylish form.

