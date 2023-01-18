Car almost kills young man playing music; shocking video terrifies netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HUMANSNOCONTEXT Car almost kills young man playing music

A video is going viral on social media that shows a narrow escape from death. We bet watching this clip will give you shivers. After seeing it, you will understand how a split second may take someone's life or save someone's life. One such video is spreading like wildfire. In this video, the young man's life is saved in a jiffy.

In the CCTV footage going viral on social media, it can be seen that a young man is sitting on a chair in a public place. He is sitting on a chair playing the guitar but after some time the whole scene turns upside down. If you see further in the video, you will be blown away. The car coming at a high speed is about to hit the young man when he sees it and runs away. If the young man had delayed even a little bit, he would have lost his life. You can see in the video that the young man swiftly runs away on seeing the car, which saves his life.

The video left netizens in shock. They took to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Bro used his lifetime supply of luck." Another user wrote, "That was really a close call, man was really quick to take a action and run away. Glad he survived." A third user wrote, "is that u peter parker?"

People expressed their shock over the incident and appreciated the young man's quick action. Many people compared him to Spider-Man for his swift jump. The viral video has over 2 million views and 24K likes.

