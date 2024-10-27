Bride, groom amaze audience with high-energy dance to ‘Rangeelo Maaro Dholna' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB The couple danced their heart out during the wedding festivities

Gone are the days when we used to witness an Indian bride expected to be shy and not laugh, let alone dance, which seemed a far-reaching goal during weddings. But now, India’s overly traditional wedding rituals are getting a much-needed makeover, with modern brides challenging their most patriarchal elements. Now, you will see brides standing shoulder to shoulder with the groom, happily dancing to Bollywood tunes, or moving away from practices like looking sad as they leave their families and changing their surnames after marriage.

One such viral video of a bride breaking traditional norms and dancing in sync with the groom has garnered praise from social media users. The video, featuring a couple on their wedding day, will make all soon-to-be brides think, “I should have this level of energy for my wedding or nothing less.”

About the Viral Video

While more details regarding the video—such as when it was shot or the location of the couple’s festivities—are not clear, one thing that will surely blow your mind is the tremendous entry the bride and groom made while dancing to the famous Bollywood song "Rangeelo Maro Dholna" at their wedding.

The couple, both showcasing striking energy during their wedding entry performance, enthralled the audience and encouraged them to join in the dance.

Social Media Reactions

The video, shared by the Instagram handle 'love.still.films,' has garnered around 8 lakh views so far, with thousands of adoring comments pouring in for the duo. People remarked that they had never seen such a wedding entry before. Some even praised the bride, saying she was full of "1,000 percent energy" and inspired the groom as well.