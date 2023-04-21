Bride's dance to Dilbaro brings her father to tears. Viral video makes netizens emotional

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM viral video of a bride dancing to Dilbaro

Trending News: Indian weddings are known for their grandeur and celebration of love, where the bride and groom exchange vows in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding ceremony is not just a union of two people but also two families. And amidst all the festivities, a recent viral video of a bride dancing to Dilbaro from the film Raazi has captured the hearts of many.

The video shared by ShaadiBTS on Instagram portrays a beautiful moment between a father and his daughter. As the bride gracefully dances to the emotional song, her father watches in awe, unable to contain his tears. It's a moment that encapsulates the bond between a father and his daughter, a relationship that is often cherished in Indian culture.

The video has since garnered over 162k views and 6300 likes, with many commenting on the touching moment. Some have expressed how they couldn't stop their tears while watching the clip, while others have shared their own experiences of a daughter's special bond with her father. The video has resonated with people, striking an emotional chord and spreading joy.

Watch the viral video of bride dedicating her dance performance on Dilbaro to her father here:

This viral video is a reminder of the importance of familial bonds and the power of love, bringing joy and touching the hearts of those who have watched it.

