Bizarre video of Colombian man marrying a rag doll, couple has three doll children

Marriage is the union of those who love each other dearly and want to make their commitment legal. However, in recent times. Marriages have not stuck to the traditional societal norms. One man from Colombia married a rag doll and stated that he has finally found love. Recently, a man named Cristian Montenegro treats the doll as his wife ever since. He has even established a family with her and has three doll children as well. His wife Natalia is often spotted with Cristian at various family gatherings and outings.

The man had stated that his relationship ended horribly as his ex-girlfriend left him for another person. The man further revealed that his last break-up left him lonely. He also added that he did not date anyone after the sad end of his relationship.

It is only after that he fell in love with Natalia. Revealing the details of his current relationship, the man claimed that he is happy to have found the love of his life. The man often posts video on social media. In a recent clip, Natalia was ill, and Montenegro called the paramedics to treat her. In a video, she was seen taking a stretcher to the hospital. It is not clear yet whether this was a prank or whether Cristian was genuinely concerned.

Montenegro’s unconventional love story and family life have sparked discussions offline and online. While some people are completely accepting his life and decisions, many have criticisms. Medical experts have clarified that he is not having any kind of psychological disorder but has a unique form of sexual preference called Objectophilia, where person feels both sexually and emotionally attracted to an object.

