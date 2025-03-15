Bizarre 'Chicken Tikka Masala' cake sparks debate online, netizen calls it 'Naan-traditional' We get to see too many recipe videos online nowadays but recently bizarre 'chicken tikka masala cake' video has gone viral online. A renowned chef who loves to make dishes with leftover Indian food has shared the video on Instagram.

The leftover food is typically given away by some people or kept in the refrigerator for later use. Chef Josh Elkin, nevertheless, has discovered a new application for it. When chef Elkin, who describes himself as an Indian food enthusiast, recently posted his unique way of handling leftovers, it caused a stir on the Internet.

On Instagram, he describes himself as a "random food generator," and his most recent creation, Chicken Tikka Masala Cake, is a clear illustration of what he means.

In the viral video, Chef Elkin begins by saying, “Indian food is definitely one of my favourites and I always over-order."

“You guys ask me all the time, what do you do with your leftovers? Well, I tend to make cakes out of them!" he added.

Check the video here:

Elkin made Chicken Tikka Masala Cake in the video using leftover Indian food. Naan, chicken biryani, chicken tikka masala, raita, and mint yoghurt chutney are the components that make up the cake's tiers. Then he pours a bright green yoghurt-mint chutney sauce over everything.

To add the final touches, he topped the so-called savoury cake with some onion bhaji and raw onions. “This is a cake and cakes have toppings. Crispy onion bhajis go on. Then, sirke wale pyaaz – those tangy, pickled red onions," Chef Elkin explained.

The final dish looked almost too good to have been made with leftovers. He exclaimed, “And that’s how I take my leftovers and turn them into cake," with a sense of fulfilment.

Elkin continued, “Because let’s be honest – everyone wants to have their cake and eat it too," before concluding, “Nailed it." The viral video of the cake has sparked online debate. One user wrote, "My Indian ancestors gonna curse me for watching this," while another one wrote, "Listen…you do you. Atleast you didn’t put chocolate sauce in the biryani (yes, it’s a thing British people do…to continue torturing us). I usually just put the chicken in a naan and add cheese to make a naan kebab grilled cheese but you do you."

