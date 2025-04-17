Bihar teachers face backlash for asking students to clean scooters, internet asks for 'immediate suspension' A video from Bhagalpur, Bihar, has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows two female teachers forcing students to clean their mud-stained scooters. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

Teachers are known to be second parents. This highlights the important role a teacher plays in a student's life. But not all teachers might deserve the spot in place in a student's life. A video from Bhagalpur, Bihar, has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows two female teachers forcing students to clean their mud-stained scooters.

The video has gone viral since being posted. It has garnered more than 79.1K views. This incident highlights the well-being of the students and the attitude of the teachers. In the video, three students can be seen cleaning the scooter of two teachers while they stand behind, keeping a watch on them and also instructing them.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, which translates to, "The children cleaned the mud from Madam’s scooter, but who will clean the mud from Madam’s mind??"

The video has sparked a conversation on the role of teachers and how school time should be used for teaching. Several users have commented on the video which showed their concerns.

One of the users wrote, "Is madam ko suspend karna chahiye." Another comment read, "Power of sarkari nokari dekha rhi ha."

A third user commented, "Has she come to teach the children in school or has she come to get the car cleaned by the children?"

While most users were concerned about the well-being of the students, there were some who said that they didn't see anything wrong with the video.

According to media reports, District Education Officer Rajkumar Sharma has acknowledged the problem and said that an investigation is being conducted and a proper course of action will be taken. '

ALSO READ: Rs 52,000 per month for an unfurnished room? Mumbai's rent sparks online debate