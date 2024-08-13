Bihar teacher impresses internet with her unique 'Hindi' matras teaching method | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Bihar teacher teaches 'Hindi' matras in a unique style.

A Bihar schoolteacher has gained widespread attention on social media due to her distinctive approach to teaching pupils. This week, Khushboo Anand, a teacher at a government school in Banka, shared a brief video from her classroom on X.

In the video, Khushboo can be seen creatively teaching Hindi matras to pupils while acting out the punctuation.

Remarkably, Khushboo turned the Hindi matras into a song while the kids studied in a "fun and entertaining way." Khushboo's students made the most of her session and engagingly learned Hindi matras by incorporating some songs and dance.

After translating from Hindi to English, Khusboo's post read “For children to develop better understanding sometimes we also have to become a child. By becoming a child, teaching children and helping in the process of teaching and learning gives a very joyful feeling.”

Watch the viral video here:

Internet users praised Khushboo Anand in the comments section of her post as the video went viral in no time, it has garnered over 1 lakh views so far.

One user wrote, “Very impressive,” while another one wrote, “The interesting way of teaching children is eye-catching. Your dedication and commitments towards the job is highly anticipated.” The third user wrote, Well done end of day enjoyable learning by students and fulfilment that it has been done satisfactorily is important."

With more than 5,000 followers on X, Khushboo Anand frequently posts stories from her classroom on the internet. She posted the special occasion on social media and got a letter and a wonderful gift earlier this month from one of her kids.

