Bhopal's 90-degree bridge to be redesigned after viral memes sparks public outcry

A rail overbridge in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is set to be redesigned after it made news for having a 90-degree L-shaped turn. The Aishbagh Overbridge, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore is 648 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, sparked a meme fest on the internet for the 90-degree turn.

After public outcry and viral memes, the bridge is set to be redesigned, and the Indian Railways will provide additional land for the same. According to reports, the redesigning will expand the bridge by three feet and will have a more rounded design.

Prior to the redesigning approval, there was a viral meme fest. Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views.

Sharing a picture of the bridge, one user wrote, "Move aside Gokhale bridge. This Pythagorean masterpiece in Bhopal is an engineering marvel."

Another user wrote, "This is the Aishbagh rail-over-bridge in Bhopal. PWD took 10 yrs to create this engineering marvel. Apart from being a traffic choke point, that 90° turn is a disaster waiting to happen, unless there’s proper banking, signage, speed breakers, and lighting. All the best to those who’ll have to use it."

A third user wrote, "Who approved this death trap in Bhopal ? This isn’t a bridge….it’s a Highway to Hell waiting to claim lives. It will surely send people to their final destinations … pathetic engineering! These extra genius engineers should have put some arrester net in case if someone flys off the flyover."

