Bengaluru woman treats herself to vintage Padmini on birthday, internet reacts with delight

Bengaluru woman treats herself to vintage Padmini on birthday

What do you gift an automobile enthusiast? For this woman from Bengaluru named Rachna Mahadimane, the answer was clear - a stunning vintage car. On her recent birthday, she treated herself with a unique gift - a premier Padmini, which has now become an Internet Sensation.

Rachna shared a video of her driving Padmini, and narrating her love story with a vintage car. ''I am pinching myself as I talk to you because I bought a car on my birthday and not just any other car. It is the car of my dreams. I have been dreaming about this car since I was a child, she said.

She also shared how much work went into restoring the car, turning it into a stunning powder blue beauty she owns. ''This is what the car looked like a few months ago at the workshop, it obviously took a lot of time, effort and patience, and my garage guys transformed this car into this beautiful-looking Padmini. I love the powder blue colour and how it has turned out''.

Rachna believes in manifestations and said, ''I want to talk to you about manifestations because I have been spotting Padmini cars over the last two years everywhere in my neighbourhood and I have sketched them, painted them and you know I would always document it every time i spotted one in my neighbourhood and never did I know that this car would come into my life. It feels surreal to be driving this around in my very neighborhood and I just want to tell you that you know keep chasing that dream. You never know when it will come true'' she said.

Social media reaction

When her post went viral, it garnered over a million views and a wave of reactions from internet users. One user commented, ''In a world of fancy luxury car chasing, this is a real manifestation." Another added, “So happy to see this! That’s a blessed life."