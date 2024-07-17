‘No alien language’: Bengaluru man takes on Blinkit over Hindi notifications, faces backlash | SEE

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru man takes on Blinkit on Hindi alerts

A Bengaluru man's viral chat with Blinkit customer service has ignited widespread debate. In the shared screenshot, he disclosed threatening to file a police complaint over the Hindi word 'gaya,' which means 'wound' in Kannada.

Sharing a chat screenshot with Blinkit’s support team, the man, identified as @Metikurke on a social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed his frustration. In the caption he wrote, “Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me “Gaya,” which means “wound” in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That’s how we need to deal!!”

The Bengaluru man asserted that following his complaint, Blinkit exclusively sent English notifications for over a month. He emphasised, “After this complaint, I observed over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well.”

The controversy started when the user received a Blinkit notification in Hindi which reads, “Dekho ye order 12 minutes mein deliver ho gaya (See this order was delivered in just 12 minutes).”

Watch the viral post:

Continuing his reprimand, he insisted that they communicate in Kannada, questioning why they operate in Bengaluru if they can't provide services in the region's official language. He emphasised that Kannada is the only official language of Bengaluru.

Later, he mentioned that his threat of involving the police led the app to change its notification language to English only. “Following my complaint, I noticed for over a month that they only send notifications in English now. No more nonsense in alien languages.”

Following the viral post, numerous users responded, sparking a heated online debate about the incident. An X user commented, “Only shows that people need to get jobs and have a life. You could have simply closed notifications. Instead you sit and think of every situation where we can do a language angle.” Another user wrote, “Get a life man ,how do you find time to do all this crap whole day i have no idea.” A third user joined in the comments section and wrote , “Well that text is definitely not in Kannada. It’s in Hindi and I don’t know why you are finding Kannada words in Hindi sentence.” While a fourth user questioned, “Why can’t you type your responses to them in Kannada?”

