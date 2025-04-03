Bengaluru man expresses frustration by posting an obituary for himself on LinkedIn Recently, a Bengaluru man Prashanth Haridas took to LinkedIn to share his disappoitnment with his job search and decided to post an obituary for himself. Read on to know more.

Not finding a job for a long time can be disappointing for any job seeker. Recently, a Bengaluru man expressed his frustration on LinkedIn after being unemployed for three years. Prashanth Haridas took to LinkedIn and decided to post an obituary for himself.

In the post, he wrote, "Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me. Thank you for making me spend money on self-grooming so you can ghost me. Apologies for my posts and ranting. I know that with this post, none will hire me, no matter how good I am or the recommendations I've received."

Along with the post, he shared a photo of himself with the words "Rest in Peace" written on top. The disappointed job seeker clarified that the post marked the death of his efforts to seek a job and that he did not plan to hurt himself in any way.

"I'm not going to kill myself," he wrote. "I have a lot of things to do, cuisines to taste, and places to visit. I'm just dead tired of trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to three years and being isolated is very hard", he added.

Users offer help on Linkedin

Soon after the posting this on Linkedin, the post was bombarded with messages from users who offered to help Haridas. One user wrote, ''I hear you, and I can only imagine how tough this journey has been. The job search can be incredibly isolating, but please know that your efforts are not in vain. Your persistence and resilience will pay off, and the right opportunity will come your way''.

Another said, ''I sympathise with your position. The pandemic isolated us all, and the job market isn’t what it used to be. Keep your head up. Don’t give up. Happy to share my network and experience if it can be of help to you. This too shall pass."