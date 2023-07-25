Bengaluru autorickshaw charges Rs 100 for 500 meters; picture goes viral on internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER CEO shares he paid Rs 100 for a 500-meter auto ride in Bengaluru.

Travelling by autorickshaws is always cheaper, but not in Bangalore anymore. Many times, auto drivers in Bengaluru end up quoting exorbitant fares for short rides.

And now in a similar instance, Mandar Natekar, co-founder, and CEO of Neural Garage, took to social media to complain that the drivers in the city don’t charge fares by the meter. He further said that he had to shell out RS 100 for a 500-meter ride in the city.

Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “In the photo, you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Meter. So expensive that it never gets used. I just paid Rs 100 for a 500-meter ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai, Rs 100 is the fare for approx 9 km”.

Social media users could relate to the condition and share similar experiences. Vijay Koshy, president, of TVF commented, “It’s practically the same for every city outside Mumbai. Chennai is notorious for its auto rides.”

Replying to him, Mr. Natekar also said, “It is ridiculous, but it seems like this highway robbery is not legit. No one bothers.” A second user wrote, “Very few cities have auto-meter fare system. Mumbai and Palakkad are the only two cities I am aware of. Nothing can be done. “A third user said, “Mumbai is the only place in India, where rickshaws function properly on meter. The rest of India is all about loot”.

Some turned the incident into sarcasm jesting, “Now hoping you will give good appraisals to your employees. And you will not set up rules for strict timings”. Another commentator added, “You were lucky…at least he allowed you to board the auto. Usually, they would be happy to sit for the whole day and enjoy!

