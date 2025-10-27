Bengaluru airport looks empty as people fly home for Chhath Puja, traveller's video leaves internet surprised A traveller’s Instagram video showing an unusually empty Bengaluru airport has gone viral.

Bengaluru:

A traveller shared a video on Instagram showing a surprisingly empty Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday. Getting ready to fly home for Chhath Puja, he expressed his surprise at the lack of passengers around him. In his video, Kumar said in Hindi, “25 October and I’m at Bengaluru airport, getting ready to fly home for Chhath Puja. But I’ve never seen Bengaluru airport this empty before. There’s hardly any crowd as far as I can see.”

The clip, captioned “Bengaluru airport no crowd”, has since gone viral, with many users amazed at how calm the airport looked during the festive season.

Chhath Puja celebrations begin across India

Chhath Puja is one of the most important festivals in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of West Bengal. Devotees worship Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, observing strict fasts and performing rituals on riverbanks. In 2025, the festival began on October 25 and will conclude on October 28, with each day holding a special spiritual meaning related to purity, gratitude, and devotion.

Many online users suggested that the airport’s quiet atmosphere could be due to early morning flight timings, reduced weekend travel, or people having already travelled home for the festival. Bengaluru airport, usually known for its hustle and bustle, offered an unusually peaceful sight this time.

