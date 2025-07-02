Awadhi meets Japan: Matcha biryani and nihari are the fusion we didn't know we needed Just when you thought the culinary fusion couldn't get any wilder, enter Awadhi matcha biryani and nihari. In this article, we have mentioned the newly found dishes with matcha.

Matcha, a finely ground green tea powder, has transcended its traditional Japanese origins to become a global sensation. Once primarily a ceremonial drink, it's now a ubiquitous presence, cherished for its distinctive taste and vibrant hue. Social media feeds are awash with matcha enthusiasts whisking, sipping, rating, and sharing their favourite matcha spots. However, the matcha craze has recently taken an unexpected turn, venturing beyond beverages into uncharted culinary territory—specifically, into savoury Indian dishes that no one saw coming.

The Rise of Awadhi Matcha-Nihari

Imagine savouring a rich, flavourful kulche nihari, a quintessential Lucknowi delicacy, only to be offered a side of what's playfully dubbed "Awadhi matcha". This exact scenario unfolded in a viral video featuring a man in Lucknow. He humorously introduced what appeared to be a vibrant green mint chutney as the trending "Awadhi matcha", claiming it was "born 300 years ago in the lanes of Awadh" and now "the Japanese are selling it."

The internet, naturally, had a field day. Comments ranged from "Iss matcha ka koi match na (This matcha has no match)" to "Legendary Matcha," with one user even asserting, "This matcha actually tastes better than the original." It seemed a playful, desi spin on matcha was surprisingly well-received, perhaps because it wasn't actual matcha.

The Unbelievable Matcha Biryani

Just when you thought the culinary fusion couldn't get any wilder, enter Matcha Biryani. Chef and culinary artist Heena Kausar Raad shocked foodies by showcasing a massive vessel brimming with bright green rice, its colour undeniably derived from matcha.

This audacious twist, however, did not sit well with the internet's biryani purists. "Somewhere, a Hyderabadi just fainted," one user lamented, while another pleaded, "Please don’t do this with biryani." The general sentiment was a resounding "I can’t handle the cringe." The very idea of matcha in biryani seemed to cross a culinary red line for many.

Sweet and Sippable Desi Makeovers of Matcha

Aside from the surprise savoury side trips, matcha has also delved into Indian sweets, albeit perhaps with fewer storms. A recent video documented the making of matcha mishti doi, a green-coloured adaptation of traditional Bengali sweet yoghurt. The visual effect was irrepressible, but the flavour is a secret, leaving onlookers to wonder about this greenish pudding.

And then there's the interesting matcha rasmalai. This drink is said to offer a "drinkable interpretation of Rasmalai, with the earthiness of ceremonial matcha". Composed of almond milk, saffron, cardamom, honey, and, naturally, matcha, this low-calorie (approximately 91 calories) drink even recommends adding a piece of rasmalai to the glass for the ultimate experience.

From tasty "Awadhi matcha" chutneys to a contested matcha biryani and even desserts such as matcha mishti doi and rasmalai beverages, the desitastic world of desi food is certainly making its own waves with this green Japanese paste. It's evidence of how global tastes are being reconceived and remixed in new, sometimes gobsmacking, directions. What do you make of these matcha overhauls?

