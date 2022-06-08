Astronauts' 'bloopers' moments during Moon walk are too funny to miss, watch viral video here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KONSTRUCTIVIZM Stills from viral video

Viral Video: You must have watched several clips of actors fumbling during the shoots or funny videos of people falling randomly, but have you seen the 'blooper' video of astronauts? Well, netizens have found one such video to amuse themselves. It is a compilation of astronauts dressed in their space suits tripping and falling as they walk on the surface of the moon. It is simply hilarious to watch. The video which has been doing rounds on the Internet and has gone viral on social media.

While it is making people laugh out loud, there are many who are also questioning the authenticity of the video. Some claim that it is a fake as the dust seen flowing in the clips is not possible on the moon due to less gravity. Others had their theories to counter it too. Check out how netizens reacted to 'blooper' videos of astronauts:

"How come the dirt kicked off each time, falls back so quickly? shouldn't it take time because of the less gravity?" a user asked. Another noted, "This is not real! Who was the camera man on the moon?? Who moved around taking videos at the precise moments these events occurred. This feels like the back round of a green screen affect with virtual dub software!"

"Well if gravity on moon is on sixth of gravity of earth .. how come the guys slipping fell in such a quick motion on to the ground .. With lesser gravity their motion shld have been relatively slower but.....Smithing fishy," a third one tweeted.

While the Internet might not be able to do a fact check of the video and find out if it is real or fake, there's no doubt about the fact that it is indeed hilarious.