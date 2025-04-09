Assam CM Himanta Sarma uses co-passenger's charger on flight, says 'feel deeply apologetic for not returning' Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Miniter of Assam shared on X how a co-passenger helped him with an international plug and charging cable during his flight. However, he couldn't return it since he fell asleep. Check out his post here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an incident that happened during his Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma said that a co-passenger helped him with an international plug and charging cable during his flight.

The 56-year-old chief minister said that he could not return his belongings and that he is "deeply apologetic". He further said that if his message reaches the co-passenger, he requested him to send a direct message so that he could return the charger and cable.

In the tweet, Sarma said, "Today morning I traveled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable. Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return them. I’ve just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings. If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can arrange to return your charger and cable promptly. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused."

Since being posted, the post has garnered more than 1.1 million views and several users have also shared their thoughts under the post.

One of the users wrote, "He disembarked while you were asleep??? Were you traveling by train? For a connecting flight, everyone needs to get off the plane. No one stays inside the plane to sleep."

Another said, "Get your phone checked as soon as possible. The person may have good intentions, but as the Chief Minister of a state, there's always a risk of your phone being tracked or your data being compromised."

A third individual commented, "For ministers, govt officials, army personnel etc, India must make it a basic rule to never accept chargers or even an USB cable from strangers. Charging must be done via state approved charging banks not via plane or public ports. Himanta ji must change his device as precaution."

