Arctic glaciers clicked 100 years apart are giving netizens nightmares, viral pic is a wake-up call

Arctic glaciers pictured 100 years apart by a photographer are turning out to be a wake-up call for the people. In a then and now pic going viral among social media users, climate change is depicted through melted glaciers after a century. It is also a very evocative image that shows the effects of deforestation and carbon emissions on nature.

Neil Drake recreated a picture of a glacier

Glaciers in the Arctic have been clicked over a century apart. Two photos of the same glacier in the Arctic taken 104 years apart,” wrote Drake while sharing the pictures in a Reddit post. The first photo was taken in 1918. The pictures are of the Blomstrandbreen Glacier which is located in a bay near an island, North of Norway. Keeping the two pictures of the glacier next to each other in the post, Drake underlined the pace at which snow has melted.

Drake explains his photo

Speaking to Newsweek, Mr Drake explained that in the original photo, one can tell it's summer because it's daylight, and in the winter it's complete darkness in the Arctic. "Second, the fjords are frozen throughout most of the year. You can only access them by boat in summer when the sea ice melts. Third, the mountain tops in the original photo don't have snow on them, which would only be the case in the peak of the warmest summer months. I knew I was part of something more important than just capturing a photo. It was part of ensuring people are having these important conversations about how we are impacting the climate" he said.

International bodies demand action on Climate Change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. water and pure air are contained for consumption as global temperatures continue to rise. Various bodies internationally have urged countries to pledge immediate action on climate change and how to keep a control over it.