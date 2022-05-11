End of an Era: Apple users get emotional as brand discontinues iPod after 20 years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LOHAR Twitterati react after Apple iPod gets discontinued

Apple iPod users went into a state of grief after the company announced that it will be discontinuing the iPod which was introduced over 20 years ago and redefined the meanings of music on the go for the users all over the world. Apple said that the latest iPod touch model will be available while supplies last. While some users reminisced the good old days by sharing their happy memory related to the product, others shared that it is like a 'personal loss' to them. Ever since the official announcement, Twitter is bombarded with reactions from the netizens.

A user shared an image of a tombstone that looked like an iPod:

Some of the users also shared hilarious memes.

Another user tweeted, "I just read a report saying Apple had officially discontinued the iPod and in all honesty I had no idea new generations were still in production."

About Apple's iPod range

The original iPod was introduced on October 23, 2001. It was the first MP3 player to pack a mind-blowing 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery into a stunning 6.5-ounce package. Apple then went onto to introduce iPod mini on February 20, 2004, which brought everything "users loved about iPod into a smaller design at just 3.6 ounces". iPod nano (2nd generation), introduced on September 25, 2006, offered a thin design, a bright colour display, six stylish colours, and up to 24 hours of battery life, and put up to 2,000 songs in users' pockets.