'Don’t visit, if you litter': Anand Mahindra’s viral Sikkim post has internet discussing civic sense

New Delhi:

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, started another major conversation on the internet, this time involving civility and disciplined tourism in India. His recent post highlighting the disciplined and clean atmosphere of Sikkim has become an Internet sensation, as people praise the mannerism of the state in relation to littering.

Taking to X, Mahindra shared videos highlighting how seriously Sikkim treats cleanliness and public discipline. In one clip, a person seen casually throwing an orange peel on the road was reportedly stopped and asked to clean it up immediately. The incident quickly became symbolic of the state’s strong civic culture online.

Anand Mahindra’s strong message to tourists

Reacting to the videos, Anand Mahindra wrote, “If you’re someone who casually throws trash out of your car window, then don’t even think of visiting Sikkim.” He further added that Sikkim’s beauty is not limited to its landscapes, mountains or fresh air, but also comes from “the mindset of its people.”

The post resonated strongly with social media users because it touched upon a frustration many Indians frequently express online, poor civic sense in public spaces, despite repeated awareness campaigns.

Internet praises Sikkim’s discipline

Soon after Mahindra’s post went viral, users began sharing their own experiences visiting Sikkim. Many travellers described the state as noticeably cleaner, calmer and more disciplined compared to several crowded tourist destinations across India.

One user remarked, "Visited Sikkim last month and must say cleanliness, driving sense in terms parking no honking courtesy & respect to fellow drivers tourists, traffic rules, clean & walkable pedestrian space, local taxis not over-seated are just absolutely amazing. I can go on, but you get the point … Sikkim is something the entire India should take a lesson from !!!"

Another posted, "What you say is absolutely true and heart-warming! The true beauty of Sikkim lies not just in its snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, or waterfalls, but in the civic sense of its people and their deep respect for nature."

(Image Source : X/ANANDMAHINDRA)Sikkim’s civic discipline is going viral and Anand Mahindra loves it.

While many agreed with Mahindra’s views, some users argued that larger systemic issues involving education, public infrastructure and enforcement also contribute to civic problems across Indian cities. Still, the discussion highlighted a growing shift in how many Indians now view tourism.

Sikkim has long been admired for its environmental consciousness, sustainable tourism efforts and cleaner public spaces. The state regularly appears in conversations around eco-friendly tourism and disciplined civic culture within India.

Why the post struck a chord online

The viral reaction around Mahindra’s post reflects a larger public frustration many people experience daily, littered roads, overflowing garbage, reckless driving and disregard for shared spaces.

At the same time, the admiration for Sikkim shows how strongly people respond to places where public responsibility actually feels visible. For many viewers online, the videos felt less like strict policing and more like proof that civic discipline can become part of everyday culture when communities collectively value it.

And perhaps that is exactly why the internet could not stop talking about it.

Also read: 'Ab barfi baneg': Viral video of melted ladoos perfectly captures Delhi’s unbearable heat