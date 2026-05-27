'Ab barfi baneg': Viral video of melted ladoos perfectly captures Delhi’s unbearable heat

New Delhi:

Delhi’s brutal summer heatwave has now reached a point where even sweets are struggling to survive. A viral video showing ladoos melting inside a sweet box has left social media users both amused and painfully relatable as temperatures continue soaring across the capital.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Chankirat, begins with a woman opening a box of ladoos her father had brought home. But instead of perfectly round sweets, she discovers a soft, melted mess that has completely lost its shape because of the extreme heat.

“Guys, papa ladoo leke aaye aur yeh saare pighal gaye,” she says in the now-viral video while showing the melted sweets to the camera.

‘Inki ab barfi banegi’ becomes internet’s favourite line

The funniest moment in the video comes when the woman jokingly reacts to the melted sweets by saying, “Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy.”

Her mother can also be heard commenting on how intense Delhi’s weather has become over the past few days. The casual family conversation instantly resonated with viewers who said it perfectly captured daily life during North India’s ongoing heatwave.

The clip quickly spread across Instagram and other social media platforms, with users flooding the comments section with jokes, memes and their own summer survival stories.

Internet says the video is ‘too relatable’

Many users joked that Delhi’s heat is slowly turning everything into dessert soup. One person commented, “My dad had some bananas he bought last night they were just above raw and by the time he came home in the afternoon after travelling they were almost overripe in 17 hours of journey. Imagine how hot it is for that to happen,” while another user called the melted mixture “Ladoo ka halwa.”

Several viewers also shared similar experiences because of the rising temperatures. One user joked that people are now “cooking accidentally” just by leaving things outside.

Delhi’s heatwave continues dominating social media

Over the past few weeks, Delhi’s extreme temperatures have become a constant talking point online. Videos showing rotis cooking on hot surfaces, electronics overheating and household items melting have repeatedly gone viral as residents try to cope with the relentless weather.

The India Meteorological Department has already warned of continued heatwave conditions across several northern states, with temperatures remaining unusually high for this time of year.

But amid the discomfort, social media users continue finding humour in everyday struggles, and this melted ladoo moment may be the internet’s latest favourite example of Delhi summer chaos.

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