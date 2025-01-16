Amul trolls L&T chairman’s call for 90-hour workweek with doodle saying 'Amul stares at bread daily

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amul trolls L&T chairman’s call for 90-hour workweek

Amul is known for its topical advertisements and wordplay. Amul, in its latest advertisement, shared a doodle which is a humorous take on L&T (Larsen & Toubro) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's 90-hour workweek statement. Subrahmanyan sparked outrage after he defended the company's 6-day work policy and wanted his employees to work even on Sunday.

In the video that was widely shared on the internet, Subrahmanyan said, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working." Subrahmanyan also advocated for a 90-hour workweek.

The viral video sparked a debate with several users sharing memes and their reactions to Subrahmanyan's statement. Several corporate leaders like Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Adar Poonawalla and Anupam Mittal.

Joining the debate, Amul too, shared a doodle the text of which reads, "Labour and Toil? Amul stares at bread daily."

In the doodle, a man can be seen pointing towards Sundays on a calendar and the Amul girl can be seen staring at it.

Here, take a look at the doodle:

Several users have liked and shared the post. The post has received more than 90.1K likes. Several of them took to the comments section to share their views. One of the users wrote, "This was little sour."

Another user commented, "Amul got no chill."

After Subrahmanyan statement went viral, Larsen & Toubro defended the chairman’s remarks. In a statement, the company said, “We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

