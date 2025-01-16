Missi Roti ranked among the world's worst dishes, netizens furious

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Missi Roti ranked among the world's worst dishes

Missi roti is an Indian flatbread that is made using gram flour (besan) which is mixed with onions and spices such as carom seeds, coriander seeds and cumin. Missi roti is considered to be healthy as they have higher protein content and helps to keep you full for longer. However, TasteAtlas has ranked this dish in their list of 'worst rated foods' in the world.

The list was shared by Taste Atlas in January and Missi Roti ranked in the 56th position in the list of 100 worst foods from across the world. Other dishes in the list are Blodpat, Hon Mhai, Jellied Eels, Ramen Burger and Pizza Cake among others.

Check the post here:

The post was also shared on Reddit and the user captioned the post, "Missi Roti features in the world's worst dishes list. We Riot!" Netizens were enraged after the post and several of them took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, "Looks like they felt compelled to throw in something from India just to avoid admitting that every Indian dish is an absolute masterpiece. Nice try, though."

Another comment reads, "Who even cares mate, they put so many spanish dishes on here and so little stuff from nordic countries, clearly they're probably american or nordic-european, tastes are subjective. If they'd tasted all the stuff we probably would've had loki ki sabzi and some other stuff on here too."

A third user said, "All the Spanish sandwiches being there is also weird. They’re just sandwiches you’d find anywhere around the world lmao like a veg sandwich being on a list, seriously? Also 17 for example is probably there not because it tastes bad but because it’s gross and weird to think about horsemeat. Also excuse me, anybody who thinks a sardines sandwich deserves to be #2 on the worst dishes in the world needs a check. Try making a sandwich with mayonnaise cheese and sardines, it’s literally one of the tastiest things you can eat."

One of the comments under the post reads, "WE SHALL RIOT FOR OUR ROTI!!! lololol."

