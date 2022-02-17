Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna: Amul pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMULINDIA Tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Dairy brand Amul paid tributes to the legendary singer Bappi Lahiri who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69. Amul shared the new cartoon featuring the celebrated singer in a monochromatic post on their social media accounts. The doodle features two images of the legendary singer- one where she could be seen singing with a mic stand, another where he is seen playing the piano. Honouring the Disco King of India, the dairy brand wrote, "Chalte Chalte Mere ye Geet Yaad Rakhna'," in reference to his memorable song from 1976 cult classic 'Chalte Chalte'.

While the song was sung by Kishore Kumar, the music of the iconic melody was composed by Bappi Da. The doodle was captioned as, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to ‘disco king’ and legendary Indian singer/composer (sic)."

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues. He was 69.

The last rites are being held on Thursday as the family was waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US. In the statement, the family members mentioned, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul."

On Thursday morning, Bappa and his family were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they made their way home. As family members arrived at the airport to receive Bappa and the others, the latter looked grief-stricken.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.