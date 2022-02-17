Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 3,32,918: Union Health Ministry
Bappi Lahiri funeral: Bappi Da's final journey begins as son Bappa arrives from US | LIVE

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri who popularised Disco music in India in the '80s and '90s passed away at the age of 69. As his son Bappa Lahiri returned from the US, the family began the preparations for his last rites. The final journey of India's Disco King has begun.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2022 10:40 IST
Bappi Da's final journey
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Bappi Da's final journey

  • Bappi Lahiri passed away at age of 69
  • Last rites of the legendary singer will be performed today
  • The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children --Reema & Bappa

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues. He was 69. The last rites of the musician will be held today (Thursday) as the family was waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US. after Bappa's return to India early morning, the Disco King's final journey has begun. Photos and videos from outside Bappi Lahiri's residence have surfaced on the Internet. In the photos, a van decorated with flowers and a picture of Bappi Da is seen stationed outside his home. Also, guests and film celebs are seen arriving to pay last tributes to the singer. 

 

 

Live updates :Bappi Lahiri Funeral

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bappi Lahiri's family prepare for last rites

    Bappi Lahiri's family members were snapped preparing for the final rites. His son, grandson and more relatives were seen heading for Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu.

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Bappi Lahiri's final journey

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    'Bappi Lahiri's songs for my films will remain eternal...' says Amitabh Bachchan

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday mourned the death of Bappi Lahiri and said the songs the singer-composer gave for his films are remembered with joy even after decades. The 69-year-old musician, who passed away at a city hospital, had composed several chartbusters for Bachchan for films like "Namak Halaal" (1982) and "Sharaabi" (1984). Their hit film tracks include "Pag Ghungroo Bandh", "Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai", "Aaj Rapat Jaye To", "Jahan Chaar Yaar", "De De Pyar De", "Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki" and "Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki".

    The 79-year-old megastar remembered the composer on his blog, saying that he was "shocked and surprised" by Lahiri's demise.

    "Bappi Lahiri music director extraordinaire passes away shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of ‘passing’ in the rapid succession of times. His songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal, they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice," he wrote.

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Sunny Deol remembers Bappi Da

    Taking to Twitter, Sunny Deol paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri. "India has lost another icon. Your contribution to Indian music industry & Cinema has been incomparable. I was fortunate to have worked with you during Ghayal & the legacy that you've created will forever live on.  My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti (sic)," he wrote.

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Guests arrive to pay tribute to Disco King

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Guests arrive to pay tribute to Disco King

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Final journey of Bappi Lahiri begins

    The final journey of India's Disco King has begun. 

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Bappi Lahiri final journey

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

     As his son Bappa Lahiri returned from the US, the family began the preparations for his last rites. On Thursday morning, Bappa and his family were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they made their way home. As family members arrived at the airport to receive Bappa and the others, the latter looked grief-stricken.  

    Click here for details

  • Feb 17, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri who popularised Disco music in India in the '80s and '90s passed away at the age of 69. The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.

     

