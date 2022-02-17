Bappi Lahiri funeral: Bappi Da's final journey begins as son Bappa arrives from US | LIVE

Highlights
- Bappi Lahiri passed away at age of 69
- Last rites of the legendary singer will be performed today
- The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children --Reema & Bappa
Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues. He was 69. The last rites of the musician will be held today (Thursday) as the family was waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US. after Bappa's return to India early morning, the Disco King's final journey has begun. Photos and videos from outside Bappi Lahiri's residence have surfaced on the Internet. In the photos, a van decorated with flowers and a picture of Bappi Da is seen stationed outside his home. Also, guests and film celebs are seen arriving to pay last tributes to the singer.