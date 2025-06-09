Amul celebrates world's highest railway, Chenab Bridge, with new ad 'dream railzed' Amul released a print advertisement for the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, which is the world's highest railway arch bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared it on X. Check out the post here.

New Delhi:

Amul is known for its topical advertisements and wordplay. The company released a print advertisement for the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, which is the world's highest railway arch bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ad features a witty wordplay, "A Dream Railized" which combines the words 'rail' and 'realised'. The tagline of the ad reads, "Amul, ticket to great taste."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the ad. Sharing a picture of the ad, he wrote, "Thank you Amul." The post garnered nearly 408.9K views.

The Chenab Bridge is considered to be an engineering marvel. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6. Perched 359 metres above the Chenab River, this 1,315-metre-long steel arch structure has been designed to withstand extreme seismic activity and high wind speeds.

The Chenab Bridge stands taller than the Eiffel Tower and is a vital link in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. It also serves a strategic purpose, providing all-weather connectivity to the mountainous region of Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of India, besides improving connectivity for tourists and locals.

The construction of the bridge began in 20217 after years of planning and overcoming complex challenges, including difficult Himalayan terrain, seismic activity, and extreme weather conditions.

Several companies and Indian institutions collaborated to construct this engineering marvel in one of the country’s most challenging and remote terrains. The design and construction responsibilities were taken up by VSL India and Afcons Infrastructure, in partnership with South Korea-based Ultra Construction & Engineering Company.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was tasked with designing the foundation protection, while the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, conducted the slope stability analysis.

To enhance the bridge’s resilience, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contributed by making the structure blast-proof. Finland-based WSP Group was responsible for designing the viaduct and foundations, while the iconic arch was designed by German engineering firm Leonhardt Andra.

