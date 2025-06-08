Daughter sends mother's ashes on world tour in a bottle, says "my mum never got a chance to travel" Cara Melia sent her mother's ashes in a bottle on a world tour by setting it adrift at sea. She said that her mum wanted to travel; however, as a single parent, she was bound by the responsibilities of five children. Read on to know more.

Cara Melia, 24, from Oldham, fulfilled her mother's dream of travelling the world in the most unique way. She sent her mother's ashes in a bottle on a world tour by setting it adrift at sea. Melia said that her 51-year-old mum, Wendy Chadwick, wanted to travel; however, as a single parent, she was bound by the responsibilities of five children.

Melia put the ashes of her mother in a glass bottle with a note that read, "This is my mum. Throw her back in - she's travelling the world. Thanks Cara, Oldham." The 24-year-old put the bottle in the sea in Skegness to "see where she ends up".

However, the bottle was found on the same beach 12 hours later. The woman who found the bottle made a Facebook post, which eventually went viral.

Sharing pictures and videos, she said, "Can everyone please share this far and wide in hope it finds Cara from Oldham!! We found this lovely lady earlier today at Butlins, Skegness beach. She's been thrown back in the sea as requested.. happy travels Cara's Mum."

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Melia said that she hoped it would travel further this time. "Life happened and my mum never got a chance to travel. Nobody was meant to find her for a bit - she was meant to be in a completely different country.

"I'd love her to end up on a beach in Barbados or Spain, which would definitely take a while."

The Facebook post garnered nearly 2.7K reactions. Several people took to the comments section to share their reaction. Cara Melia commented on the post. She wrote, "It’s me, thank you for throwing her back in."

Another user wrote, "What a lovely idea, would be nice if people could add little scraps of paper with locations the bottle has reached before she travels again." A third user wrote, "I was teared up when I read this hope the lady travels and travels bless her."

One comment read, "Oh I really wish she gets to travel all around the world."

