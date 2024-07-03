Amarnath Yatra pilgrims jump off moving bus after brakes fail, several injured | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Bus carrying pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra lost control on National Highway 44.

Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in a bus experienced a horrific situation after the vehicle suffered brake failure, which led to a dramatic scene. Many of the pilgrims started jumping off the moving bus. However, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police managed to prevent a major disaster. The situation arose on the National Highway 44 in the Ramban district when the bus carrying 40 pilgrims was travelling from Amarnath to Hoshiyarpur. A video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet wherein several pilgrims can be seen jumping off the moving bus. Fortunately, no fatalities were but 10 passengers got injured in the incident.

Watch the viral clip:

According to the officials, no deaths were reported in the incident. Six men, three women and a child were among the 10 injured persons. As pilgrims jumped off the moving bus, Army and police personnel intervened and placed big stones under the tires of the bus. Following this, the Army's Quick Reaction Teams and ambulances provided medical assistance to the injured pilgrims.

Earlier this year in May, a similar incident took place when a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu's Akhnoor. The accident took lives of 22 and 50 people were injured. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and slipped off the Jammu-Poonch highway near the Reasi district.

