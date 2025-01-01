Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aloo bhujia, ice cubes to lighters and more; here's what India ordered on New Year's Eve

India brought in the New Year with celebrations and parties. While some people decided to go celebrate New Year's Eve outside, others opted for house parties. But, hosting house parties are not an easy task as you need to keep a stock of party essentials that include chips, water, soft drinks, ice cubes and more. To keep a stock of such items, Indians resorted to quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. These platforms witnessed a surge in orders. From aloo bhujia, tonic water to lighters, ice cubes, eno and more, there was diversity in the range of products that were ordered.

BlinkIt CEO Albinder Dhindsa's revelation

BlinkIt CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how India brought in the New Year. One of Dhindsa's tweet said that aloo bhujia was one of the most ordered items with 2,34,512 packets being delivered at one point. His tweet reads, "Enroute right now. 2,34,512 packets of aloo bhujia, 45,531 cans of tonic water, 6,834 packets of ice cubes, 1003 lipsticks. 762 lighters. All should be delivered in the next 10 minutes. Party's just getting started!"

A tweet from Phani Kishan A, Swiggy’s co-founder revealed that more than 100 KG of ice was ordered on New Year's Eve. His tweet reads, "Ice hit its peak at 7:41 PM with 119 kgs delivered in that minute! Despite doubling their orders, Chennai still trails behind Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad when it comes to stocking up for chilled drinks tonight."

That's not it! Dhindsa in another tweet asked, "Prep for the after-party?" With this, he also revealed some other stats. Blinkt delivered ,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 Partysmart and 2,434 Eno. A tweet from Swiggy Instamart reads, "raatke ke 8:15 baje kisi ne handcuffs aur blindfolds mangwaye hai. mujhe toh likhte hue hi sharam aa rahi hai ye tweet."

In another tweet, Dhindsa shared some of the milestones that the company hit on New Year's Eve. These include highest ever orders in a day, highest OPM (orders per minute), highest OPH (orders per hour), highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day, most chips sold in a day and most grapes sold in a day. He added, "Thank you for ordering and placing your trust in us, India! Happy new year everyone."

