Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 outfit design accused of plagiarism by original artist

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and is now back in Mumbai city after her short stint at the French Riviera. For the actress, the Cannes stay was a family outing of sorts as Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya also travelled with her. The pictures of the cute family of three were viral on social media. On the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya served some really impressive looks as she dressed up in international designer outfits and some local designs as well.

However, one of her Cannes looks has been allegedly plagiarised by a Kolkata-based brand. Bobo Calcutta, owned by Jeet Shahi and Ayushman Mitra, retails in clothes. Bengaluru-based artist Nidhi Jacob accused the label of copying her artwork without paying her.

Nidhi's designs have been copied on Bobo Calcutta's jackets the former called the brand out on social media for not paying her or seeking her permission before using them. Instead of collaborating with her or paying her for the artwork, the brand simply credited Nidhi for “inspiration” in Instagram posts.

Nidhi called out the Bobo Calcutta owners on social media. “People have been sending me images asking if these are my paintings turned to embroidery. I surely didn’t share them with this brand, but the similarity is not a coincidence," Nidhi wrote in her Instagram stories.

Some netizens, who were aware of Nidhi's designs featuring on Aishwarya's Cannes jacket, also lent support to her.