After Wikipedia edit, 'crepe' described as a 'type of dosa' and desis are loving it

Dosa is almost the perfect dish for us Indians. In the Southern part of the country, it is an everyday meal and since it is light on the digestive system, dosa's popularity has spread in North India as well. It is not uncommon to witness the crackling of a dosa tawa on a roadside stall and the smell of coconut chutney and sambhar tempting our appetite.

The Wikipedia entry of dosa describes it as a "thin pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice." Earlier, 'crepe' was mentioned instead of pancake. When it came to the notice of a person, the Wikipedia entry of crepe was changed to describe it as a 'type of dosa'. However, the definition of crepe has since been changed back. Maybe the change was made by someone who is a dosa lover and seems like there is no debating or countering this person.

People's love for dosa was put to test earlier as well when it became one of the top trends on Twitter. It all started when someone on Twitter tried to convince everyone that North Indian dosa is better than South Indian dosa. People from all around shared their two cents on this.

A recent trend has emerged which sees cooks giving their own twists to the dosa, right from the manner in which it is served to its filling, Street vendors have been experimenting with their fillings and methods of presenting the South Indian dish, leading people to debate which is the best 'dosa' out of the lot. After witnessing a masala dosa with a filling of fruits and nuts, another dosa with a filling of paneer butter masala had also gone viral.